Column: Let the reality sink in

Thompson’s and Ruffalo’s palpable “let that sink in” shock at the insurrection and at its denial is the point of the hearings convened by the select committee. It’s their reason for being. We have to go over the indisputable facts of the Capitol attack and its aftermath again — and again — so we fully comprehend what happened, and so we refuse to allow history to be reconfigured by revisionists and justifiers.

It’s been only seven months since American terrorists, flying Trump flags and Confederate flags, violently attacked their own Capitol, at what they claim was the behest of the then-president, and with the spoken intent, in some cases, to kill public servants and elected officials.

Would such a sentence have tracked at all five years ago?

And, even now, can anyone honestly claim they’ve registered — I mean in their bones — that American terrorists brought a noose to the U.S. Capitol and called for the hanging of former Vice President Mike Pence?

But they did. And that’s why the video shown in the hearings and the testimony of those who were there should be required viewing and listening for all Americans.