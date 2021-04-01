Column: Let's act on child care crisis

As an Iowa state legislator, I have heard from constituents, business groups and more on the need to address the child care crisis. In Iowa, we are faced with two big issues that go hand-in-hand, a workforce shortage and a child care shortage. This session, the Iowa House has been aggressive in passing legislation that will address both at the same time.
We have passed about 10 bills that begin to tackle the child care crisis from all angles. Together, the legislative package put forth by House Republicans aims to increase the child care workforce, increase provider rates to maintain existing child care facilities, provide incentives to develop new child care facilities, and help hard-working families afford the high cost of child care.
Among my proudest votes in this regard include House File 370 which creates an incentive for employers to provide child care for their employees by providing a tax credit up to $150,000. When employers step up and provide child care on site not only does access expand, but drop off and pick up becomes as easy as possible for the parents, not to mention they are nearby if needed at any time.
Another example of legislation we’ve passed this year includes addressing the child care "cliff effect." Our current law is inadvertently holding parents back because Child Care Assistance is only available up to a certain income level. If you go over that income level, you lose your government assistance entirely. This results in many parents denying promotions or pay increases to avoid losing that government assistance. Our legislation would create a step system to gradually allow parents to pick up more of the cost of child care as their income level allows. I believe this is a very conservative solution to the problem, because our current law is forcing families to stay on government assistance and this bill would allow parents to work their way into self-sufficiency.
Unfortunately, our time in session in the legislature is limited and important deadlines are fast approaching while these bills sit stagnant in the other chamber. The governor has indicated child care is a priority for her, but in order to get these bills to her desk, they must pass the Senate first.
I believe these bills in front of the Senate are common-sense, conservative and vital for our state. It’s important that they become law as soon as possible to ensure we can start to increase access to quality, affordable child care for Iowa families.
Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, represents District 94 in the Iowa House of Representatives.