Column: Let's act to on child care crisis

As an Iowa state legislator, I have heard from constituents, business groups and more on the need to address the child care crisis. In Iowa, we are faced with two big issues that go hand-in-hand, a workforce shortage and a child care shortage. This session, the Iowa House has been aggressive in passing legislation that will address both at the same time.

We have passed about 10 bills that begin to tackle the child care crisis from all angles. Together, the legislative package put forth by House Republicans aims to increase the child care workforce, increase provider rates to maintain existing child care facilities, provide incentives to develop new child care facilities, and help hard-working families afford the high cost of child care.

Among my proudest votes in this regard include House File 370 which creates an incentive for employers to provide child care for their employees by providing a tax credit up to $150,000. When employers step up and provide child care on site not only does access expand, but drop off and pick up becomes as easy as possible for the parents, not to mention they are nearby if needed at any time.