Column: Let's build lasting bridges in Cuba

Former Secretary of State George Shultz once said, “Americans, being a moral people, want their foreign policy to reflect the values we espouse as a nation. But, being a practical people, we also want our foreign policy to be effective.”

Americans certainly support improved political and economic rights for the Cuban people. But we cannot overlook the hard fact that six decades of our ever-tightening sanctions have contributed to the hardships of the Cuban people and done nothing to alter Cuba’s internal politics.

There is no other communist country in the world where we prohibit U.S. citizens from traveling, trading or investing. Shaping our Cuban policy to please one part of the Cuban American community does not serve our broad national interest, and it limits our presence and influence, and strengthens the leverage of countries whose ideals run contrary to our own.

One attainable goal of President Joe Biden’s policy should be to focus on solving the food crisis in Cuba. This can help not only the nearly 20% of Cuba’s workforce employed in agriculture, but each of the more than 11 million Cubans who depend on a healthy and sufficient food supply.