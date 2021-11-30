Column: Let's find natural solutions

Many of the COP26 speeches made recently in Glasgow concerning climate change pointed to plans for a more sustainable future centered around nature, not us. The new EPA data and research showed the impacts of human-induced warming of the atmosphere and oceans are happening faster and in more extreme ways than in 2016 when EPA last published climate indicators data. The calls went out to all countries to create action plans that will reduce global warming.

However, climate action ultimately happens at the local level and with local policies. It is up to us to adopt climate action plans in our cities and be up to date on the several initiatives underway in the Quad Cities at this time.

Natural channel design for restoration and resilience, including stream flow and resilience stabilization measures, are being implemented along Duck Creek near Eastern Avenue. Record rain events will be much less impactful now that eroding banks have been stabilized by grading and adding toe rock.