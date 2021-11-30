Column: Let's find natural solutions

Many of the COP26 speeches made recently in Glasgow concerning climate change pointed to plans for a more sustainable future centered around nature, not us. The new EPA data and research showed the impacts of human-induced warming of the atmosphere and oceans are happening faster and in more extreme ways than in 2016 when EPA last published climate indicators data. The calls went out to all countries to create action plans that will reduce global warming.
However, climate action ultimately happens at the local level and with local policies. It is up to us to adopt climate action plans in our cities and be up to date on the several initiatives underway in the Quad Cities at this time.
Natural channel design for restoration and resilience, including stream flow and resilience stabilization measures, are being implemented along Duck Creek near Eastern Avenue. Record rain events will be much less impactful now that eroding banks have been stabilized by grading and adding toe rock.
Another resiliency initiative impacting the Quad Cities is the Memorandum of Common Purpose signed by Ducks Unlimited and the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, a non-profit collaboration of 104 mayors along the Mississippi River. In a presentation to the Glasgow summit, they outlined their goal to combat Mississippi River flooding protecting citizens and wetlands alike. What Ducks Unlimited wants to do to make more wetlands and riparian habitat for ducks is what the Mississippi River communities want to do in making more room for the river in times of flooding. The projects are sustainable and ecologically beneficial — projects that will protect jobs, secure our economy, and enhance both our man-made and natural infrastructure across the Mississippi River Valley. Locally, they have identified 7,000 acres for wetland restoration near the confluence of the Rock River and the Mississippi. All fundraising for this unique collaboration is being done by Ducks Unlimited, and it is reported to be reaching goals.
Across from the confluence, wetland restoration is taking place in Nahant Marsh, making room for flood waters while improving the marsh’s ability to filter water and provide critical habitat for a variety of plants and animals. Nahant Marsh recently converted 39 acres of frequently-flooded farmland to wetlands. This $630,000 project was entirely supported by private donations. Through community partnerships, including the City of Davenport, Nahant Marsh has now restored over 300 acres of wetland over the past 25 years and is the largest urban wetland on the Upper Mississippi River.
Recent buyouts of 15 homes on Duck Creek in Bettendorf are returning properties to green space and retaining rain where it falls, thus slowing stream flows during high water and flash flooding. The Davenport Flood Plan suggests more buyouts along the Mississippi and Blackhawk Creek.
Finally, the new Davenport Flood Plan outlines another natural solution — taking out the causeway at Credit Island and reestablishing a bridge. This opening up of the slough to the river would allow it to self-scour as well as make more room for flood waters. Not incidentally, it creates more wildlife habitat. Recently, this type of project was successfully implemented on Grey Cloud Slough near St. Paul and is now positively impacting cities and towns below the Twin Cities.
Conclusion: Natural solutions make us sustainable and resilient. We should not fail to see the big picture, working with nature, in pursuit of short-term goals. As 104 Mississippi River mayors have asked us, lower flood levels by making room for the river.
Kathy Wine is executive director of River Action and Brian Ritter is executive director of Nahant Marsh.