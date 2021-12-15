Column: Let's talk to our kids about social media

Adults are continually looking for ways to shield youths from issues that are an inevitable part of growing up in the 21st century. It’s not to say that all teens should be given free access to the internet all day, every day. We all know adolescents can be impulsive and irrational, but they are also smarter and more capable than we give them credit for.

It’s during this time that teens get to explore who they are, mistakes and all. It is in adolescence that they begin to have abstract thoughts, challenge the status quo, define their sense of self and create a sense of innovation. Adolescence is when we as human beings get to flourish, and social media have the power to magnify that important growth.

Instead of restricting social media usage or access to pornography, we should be cultivating open conversations about them. Because it is not the internet that is causing harm; it’s the lack of education. Teens need to be taught about healthy boundaries when it comes to social media and that responsibility lies with parents, teachers and anyone with a teen in their life.

Let’s talk to teens about how social media platforms make them feel; about how what we see on the internet is not always the truth. Let’s educate our teens on boundaries and online safety; on healthy and fulfilling sexual relationships. Teens want to be treated like adults, and we can provide them with that little bit of freedom by talking to them, not hiding things from them.

Emma McCarthy is a health communications writer and the creator of Public Health 4 All. ©2021 Chicago Tribune. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

