Column:Lies and character assassinations

Illinois politics has become a cesspool of lies. I posit that when politicians resort to lies, half-truths, innuendos and smear campaigns, elections become meaningless.

When voters are inundated with lies in campaign ads, reprinted in newspapers, and strewn across the radio and television, what chance does any voter have — Republican or Democrat — to vote for the best candidate?

Here’s an example: campaign ads are now airing for and against Richard Irvin, who has entered the Republican primary as a Republican candidate for Governor.

Here is an excerpt from one of Irvin’s recent TV ads. [The bracketed materials, are print overlays across the audio/video of the ad].

“I went to Law School to become a “hands-on” prosecutor. Going on police raids. [“Prosecutor” “Back the Blue”] Taking back one street corner or apartment complex at a time. [Prosecutor” Took back the streets. Putting gang-bangers, drug dealers, and wife beaters [“Prosecutor” “Over 1000 Convictions”] in prison. I’ve seen it up close. “Defund the Police” is dumb, dangerous, and costs lives. And I believe that all lives matter. [“All lives matter”]. Every family should be safe. Running our second largest city, crime has come down since our police budget has gone up. I hired more cops each year.”

Now here’s the picture of the same candidate painted by the Democratic Governors Association.

“Richard Irvin’s real record on crime?

“For 15 years Irvin has been a defense lawyer profiting by defending some of the most violent and heinous criminals: Domestic abusers, and sexual assault. A kidnapper who molested a child. Reckless homicide. Even accused child pornographers.

“Irvin’s been getting rich by putting violent criminals back on the street.

“Tell Richard Irvin to stop pretending to be tough on crime, and start supporting policies that keep people safe.”

When I first saw Irvin’s campaign ad, I was immediately skeptical of Irvin’s claim that he had “Over 1000 convictions.” I suspected his “1000 convictions” were, in the main, pleas of guilty in minor traffic cases.

I was an aggressive young prosecutor for about 28 months, here in Rock Island County.

When I left office, I always said I had about 30 convictions in jury cases. I did not list among my “convictions," bench trial convictions, or convictions pursuant to pleas of guilty. And certainly not attending “motion hearings.”

On his Linkedin page, Irvin states: “Secured over 1000 criminal convictions. — Tried over 300 bench trials and motions, and 10 jury trials.

“10 jury trials” suggests 10 jury convictions.

So, how many of the “300 bench trials and motions,” were mere “motion hearings?” Nobody has ever been convicted at a “motion hearing.”

How many of the “300” were serious cases, where the judge found the defendant “guilty” of a felony, or at least a Class A Misdemeanor?

But assume Irvin obtained convictions in 300 “bench trials” and 10 in jury trials. By my count, he is still 690 convictions short of 1000.

Is he enhancing his record by including among “his convictions,” cases where the defendant pled “guilty?” How many of those pleas were in speeding cases, or in cases involving other petty offenses? Indeed, of his “bench trial convictions,” how many were for “speeding?” Petty offenses?

In my opinion, no honest lawyer would ever include “motion hearings” when touting his record of “convictions.” No reasonable voter would ever imagine that an honest candidate touting his “tough on crime record,” would embellish his record of “convictions” by including pleas of guilty in minor cases

And if Irvin embellished his record as a prosecutor in this regard, are his other claims of “taking back streets” and “putting gang-bangers, drug dealers, and wife beaters in prison,” anywhere near the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth? Or is he grossly exaggerating his bona fides as a prosecutor?

But then, is the attack-ad against Irvin paid for by the Democratic Governors Association any less dishonest?

Is there really something wrong with an attorney acting as counsel for a defendant? Defending someone accused of kidnapping and molesting a child? Representing defendants accused of “heinous” crimes? Winning “not guilty” verdicts?

Is every person charged with a crime guilty? Presumed guilty?

And just how “rich” did Irvin get defending criminals? “Putting them back on the street?”

In my 26 years on the bench, I can’t recall even one local attorney “getting rich” defending alleged criminals. Most attorneys stayed clear of the criminal practice. All too often, [unless they were court-appointed], they got stiffed.

In my opinion, both of these ads are shameful, and intended to mislead the voters.

If a jury hears nothing but lies, half-truths, innuendos and character assassinations, reaching the correct verdict becomes a crap-shoot.

When politicians and their allies do battle in the cesspool of lies, half-truths, innuendos and character assassinations, elections become Russian roulette.

John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit judge and a regular columnist.

