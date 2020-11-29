Column: Life as big as it needs to be

RURAL AMERICA – The other night I was standing at my kitchen sink, washing dishes, water running, small radio tuned to a news channel. As I washed and listened, I heard that Republicans were concerned about the vote of Ida Lupino, an actress who died a quarter of a century ago. I turned the water off. This promised to be great, a whopper of a conspiracy theory from some wingnut.

Then I laughed, turned the water back on, and finished the dishes, knowing that I’m the wingnut, and believing that being a bit hard of hearing is truly delightful. Turns out the Republicans weren’t concerned about Ms. Lupino but were instead concerned about the "Latino" vote. Sometimes reality is just beyond my grasp.

American bald eagles have been floating over newly cut cornfields out here, rising and falling with little effort, letting slight thermals guide their movements until a mouse or vole scampers across the field. Later they will visit a river near here, a river that is much cleaner than it used to be so the eagles can actually see fish under the water. I hope they don’t find the adorable little frog hanging out in the stream in my hollow. Totally adorable, dark green skin, eyes like black marbles, watching me, waiting for me to move on.