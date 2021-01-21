Column: Life isn't simple, even if language often is

One editor I worked with switched it around and would say, "Is this something you would say to your dad?"

Decades ago, that editor didn’t like my use of the word "linchpin" in one of my stories. I’d quoted someone saying a particular clause was the "linchpin" of the U.S. Constitution.

She said, "You wouldn’t say a sentence with 'linchpin' in it to your dad would you?"

My response, "Well, yeah, I would."

With a flick of the wrist she replied, "Well, your dad is really well educated. Come up with a different word."

My Dad was a farmer. We used linchpins every day to hook wagons and other farm implements to tractors. It was part of my agrarian lexicon. (Farm vocabulary.)

But I figured I’d dug a deep enough hole for myself that day and didn’t need to add that to my argument.

This desire to write like the common Joe or Jane is rooted in a desire of politicians and news outlets to be approachable and down-to-earth.

But like anything, it can be taken to an extreme.