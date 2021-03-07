Column: Life with a veterinarian

I remember falling off my bicycle in the second grade and walking home with an injured arm. My father took a look at it and said, "It’s either a fracture or a really bad sprain.”"

His next step was to take me to the veterinary clinic for an x-ray.

I still remember him striding into Cottage Hospital’s emergency room with me by his side. He hollered, "He doesn’t need to go to radiology, I’ve got an x-ray film right here."

My wife, on the other hand, would take sneak in-utero peeks of our three daughters with her practice’s ultrasound machine.

Speaking of pregnancy, a couple of years after we wed, my wife was more than eight months pregnant with our first daughter and she came home with a kitten that was born without eyes.

Between sobs, Joan said, "They wanted me to put it to sleep just because it was born this way. I couldn't do it, Scott. What happens if our child is born without any eyes?" As my pregnant wife stroked the blind kitten she added, "It's just a foster cat. It will stay with us just until we find someone who will give it a home permanently."