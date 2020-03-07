Column: Lifting the veil on addiction

Again, addiction is a disease, not a black mark on a family.

It would be wonderful if our chosen leaders exhibited leadership in this area as Klobuchar or Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has.

Reynolds has been open about her alcoholism and nearly 20 years of sobriety. She also has been open about how her recovery experience has affected policy judgements, such as her decision to veto a medical marijuana bill.

While such moves toward greater openness about addiction and recovery are encouraging, there is a legacy of shame and silence that needs to be overcome.

For example, former Illinois Gov. Otto Kerner’s wife Helena suffered from alcoholism. At one of his inaugurations the governor had to physically support his inebriated wife as he took the oath of office.

And yet the governor — and the press — never mentioned the matter in a near conspiracy of silence.

It is difficult to imagine if his wife suffered from some other disease — such as diabetes or cancer — that he would have cloaked it in the same type of shame that surrounds alcoholism.

When those in the public light choose to do this they only magnify the stigma that surrounds the illness.

Klobuchar is to be commended for speaking out. And others should as well.

Scott Reeder is a veteran statehouse journalist and freelance reporter; ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.

