I wanted to give my perspective on the sale of Lincoln School. It is true there were other offers but almost all were depending on the buyer applying for and receiving historic tax credits. Other factors for my decisions, included long due diligence periods to see if it would be cost effective for the buyer to purchase the property. I also considered what the potential buyers intended purpose for the property was, along with whether it would enhance and benefit the adjacent neighborhood for the district.
I think back to the year 2000, when the school district sold Roosevelt School for $1, because the superintendent, Dr. Jim Blanche, knew the importance of that building to the neighborhood. He worked closely with the 1st Ward alderman at the time, Roxanna Moritz, to make sure the building became a useful asset to the community.
The money that goes to pay the utilities for Lincoln would be coming out of the general fund, which is used to pay teachers, para-educators, custodial and office staff. I chose the lesser offer because it was the only viable offer that didn’t have contingencies on whether or not the purchaser received historic tax credits.
While the Roosevelt Community Center still serves the community with a computer lab, weight room, lending library, a gym with a full-service kitchen and it utilizes other community rooms, the facility is also home to mixed martial arts classes, IMANI dance classes, Head Start, The Midwest Academy of Dance, softball fields and The Roosevelt Community Partnership.
Yes, we have known the district has been in financial trouble for years, with the inequity in the funding formula. But at some point, we need to put what’s best for our students first and you may never know that price tag.
Some of the programs proposed by Together Making a Better Community are Safe Night, which means the building will be open on weekends to allow teens a safe place to go with food and activities provided for them; parenting classes to help parents with family issues as well as young parents with money management and a leadership academy, which will be designed to train youth on developing leadership skills. One of the other programs will be third-shift childcare to help parents who work nights. It is my hope that Lincoln will once again become an asset to the neighborhood just as Roosevelt has and continues to be.
How do you determine the value of investing in our community, knowing that the intent of these services will reduce the recent rise in juvenile crime rates? We may never know or be able to put a dollar amount to the programming and services offered to the community through this sale.