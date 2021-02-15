Column: Listen to experience

A millennium worth of public service has come together in starting a conversation about how to make Washington work. The question now is whether we will heed their advice.

Michael V. Murphy is the director of FixUS, the democracy reform advocacy arm of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a fiscal policy think tank. Murphy is also chief of staff for that organization, and Benajmin P. Tomchik is deputy chief of staff.

©2021 The Fulcrum.

This was distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.