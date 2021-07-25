Column: Listen to the music

This is a testing time for the Quad Cities.

That’s not how it’s billed, but the full slate of this year’s Bix activites, from yesterday’s run and celebration in Lindsay Park through the original music festival from August 5th through the 7th, will give us some idea just where we stand in the Covid pandemic.

We have been filtering outside by degrees, with the encouraging news that roughly 50% of Quad Citizens have received at least one vaccine dose. In the plus-65 age range, the percentage is 90%. Now, we will see what happens during one of the most heavily attended events of the year.

It’s one of those two-handed deals. One one hand, the statistics are encouraging; on the other, the proliferation of the much more infectious Delta variation tends to keep one cautious, with continued mask-wearing and social distancing advised.

In truth, we will never be entirely free of this problem. The virus is here to stay, along with the other coronaviruses we have lived with over the past century or more. I think of them every time one gives me a cold.