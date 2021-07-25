Column: Listen to the music

This is a testing time for the Quad Cities.
That’s not how it’s billed, but the full slate of this year’s Bix activites, from yesterday’s run and celebration in Lindsay Park through the original music festival from August 5th through the 7th, will give us some idea just where we stand in the Covid pandemic.
We have been filtering outside by degrees, with the encouraging news that roughly 50% of Quad Citizens have received at least one vaccine dose. In the plus-65 age range, the percentage is 90%. Now, we will see what happens during one of the most heavily attended events of the year.
It’s one of those two-handed deals. One one hand, the statistics are encouraging; on the other, the proliferation of the much more infectious Delta variation tends to keep one cautious, with continued mask-wearing and social distancing advised.
In truth, we will never be entirely free of this problem. The virus is here to stay, along with the other coronaviruses we have lived with over the past century or more. I think of them every time one gives me a cold.
The basic question is when — if ever — will we be at some level of herd immunity? That won’t amount to a cure, of course, but something we can learn to live with, as we have with annual flu infections. Once Covid is in some kind of equilibrium, it will take an annual toll, as does the flu, but we will have the means to keep it under some kind of control ... as we wait for the next virus to jump from animals to humans.
Meanwhile, we have begun, however tentatively, to get back, not only to running races, but to gather for the less strenuous enjoyment of live music. The range of music along yesterday’s race route and during the Heights of the Era at Lindsay Park offered something for everyone.
We were given everything from barbershop quartets to blues, folk, swing and jazz. In two weeks, it will be Dixieland and music of the 1920s at the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society’s annual celebration at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport.
Other venues plan to return to live music. According to the Catfish Jazz Society’s bulletin, the Manny Lopez Big Band will resume its monthly schedule at Rock Island’s Speakeasy and the KIX Orchestra is returning to Davenport’s River Music Experience.
The River City Six, the Locust Street Boys, Dick Watson’s Trio, Ron Tegeler Organ Trio, and Ken Paulsen and Darlene have announced performance schedules through August, along with many others.
The Quad City Symphony’s season tickets are on sale for its six classic concerts beginning in October and a variety of other events, beginning with the Riverfront Pops concert at Davenport’s LeClaire Park on Aug. 21.
There is a hint of caution in all of these plans as performers keep one eye on their next appearance and the other peeled for signs of an unwelcome surge in infections, forcing cancellations or a move back to Zoom.
It’s hard to accept that we ingenious humans have not been able to insulate ourselves from nature. We were given dominion over this world, according to the Book of Genesis, and our mistake was to take it seriously.
Humans have lived on this earth for a very long time. We keep extending hominid life farther and farther back in time with the ongoing discovery of prehistoric skulls and skeletons. Our early ancestors apparently lived in nature along with other creatures.
As new hominid forms keep coming out of Africa, they moved around the world alternately fighting and interbreeding. When the group that we fatuously named Homo sapiens was added to the mix, things began to change. The miracle of self-awareness steadily evolved to the point where we became, not the subjects of evolution, but its managers.
Only now have we begun to see, albeit somewhat dimly, that there has been a cost to our dizzying mastery. Fascinated with the increasing complexity of our inventions, arts, and sciences, we have intruded into the natural world rather than living with it; reshaping it to suit our needs and imagination. Now we have found that there is a cost to to be paid.
All of us delight in our magnificent structures, our conquest of air, land, sea, space, and time; our technological miracles; our intellectual and artistic creations. We just refused to see that nature would react to our actions in such destructive ways, from rising seas, extremes of wind and weather, and the loosing of deadly, submicroscopic, not-quite-living creatures from a violated environment.
No wonder we are anxious to get back to normal, defining "normal" as the life of that segment of the world’s population which has cornered most of its riches. It’s something to which we feel entitled and really resent having it interrupted by something we can’t even see.
Well, at this moment we may have the grace of some time to look past such heavy thoughts and enjoy music, the company of friends, and the many delights of our amazing civilization. And, in the afterglow of pleasure, if we truly are the "wise hominids" we have proclaimed ourselves, we will swiftly take action to keep from losing it.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.