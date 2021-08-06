Column: Listening to our better angels

A growing city like Davenport has many fiscal responsibilities and the mayor and city council are to be commended for appropriating taxpayer funds to projects which further the long-term vitality of our city. That being said, no organization is totally prescient, and the city missed the mark in its programming of $6 million of the $43 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
We all have opinions on the role of government in our lives. Some find the current level oppressive while others find it appropriate. Nonetheless, when legislation passes, it is up to city, county and state governments to appropriate funding within the intent of the law. ARPA funds were intended to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a more equitable economy as the country recovers. The council’s provisional approval of $6 million towards an "Adventure Play and Event Lawn" near the downtown skywalk is a glaring deviation from the law’s intent.
While the law gave recipients broad interpretation of how the funds could be used, there is no legitimate connection between recovery from the pandemic and the construction of a playground. The council’s argument that the playground would be located in an area with the greatest concentration of low-income areas of our city appeared to be an attempt to show that the funding was being directed towards those citizens most significantly affected by the pandemic. This is a specious argument since low-income residents recovering from the pandemic are not seeking entertainment, but rather food and shelter.
I would submit that a reasonable alternative to a playground is helping those most affected by the pandemic to get their feet back on the ground and becoming productive members of our community. No, this doesn’t have the glitz of a new playground, but it addresses a need in our city that the federal government has specifically identified under ARPA.
The Quad Cities Housing Cluster recently reported that nearly "12,000 extremely low-income Quad-City households can’t reasonably afford a roof over their heads. They’re the people paying nearly a third of their income on housing costs. Nearly 10,000 households in our community are spending at least half their income on housing."
Many of these folks, like the residents of Crestwood Apartments and those losing federal rental assistance, will be joining the ranks of the homeless.
I believe there is some perception that homeless people in Davenport are following a well-worn corridor from Chicago environs, and that we are subsidizing Chicago’s problems. As a board member with Humility Homes and Services, Inc. I asked Ryan Bobst, our strategic initiatives and grants manager, to help me understand the homeless demographic in Davenport.
Our data do not confirm this conclusion. Of our total population (1,362) served between March 2020 and March 2021, 60% were from Scott County. Clearly most of the population we are dealing with is from local qualified census tracts.
Now the question is how best do we deal with the homeless and low-income residents as a chronic piece of the city management puzzle?
Iowa City, Johnson County, Des Moines and Polk County coordinated efforts of multiple homeless service agencies and significantly funded their ongoing operations. According to Iowa City Manager Geoff Fruin’s office, the city council increased spending on programs and nonprofits that predominantly provide services to help people facing homelessness from $311,845 in 2014 to $3.4 million in fiscal year 2019.
Humility and other non-profits in our community are working from grants and donations, with the goal of eliminating homelessness. We will continue to work with the homeless in our community, but given the residual impacts from the pandemic we need a greater partnership with the city. Working together, we can facilitate positive change in our community.
ARPA funding is a godsend to communities across America as we begin to recover from the pandemic. How we direct it says a lot about who we are.
Rich Clewell, of Davenport, is a trustee at Humility Homes and Services Inc.