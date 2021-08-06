Column: Listening to our better angels

A growing city like Davenport has many fiscal responsibilities and the mayor and city council are to be commended for appropriating taxpayer funds to projects which further the long-term vitality of our city. That being said, no organization is totally prescient, and the city missed the mark in its programming of $6 million of the $43 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

We all have opinions on the role of government in our lives. Some find the current level oppressive while others find it appropriate. Nonetheless, when legislation passes, it is up to city, county and state governments to appropriate funding within the intent of the law. ARPA funds were intended to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a more equitable economy as the country recovers. The council’s provisional approval of $6 million towards an "Adventure Play and Event Lawn" near the downtown skywalk is a glaring deviation from the law’s intent.