Column: Listening to rural America

“I don’t think it is a magic formula. It’s showing up. It’s using your two ears and one mouth proportionately,” she told me.

I’ve been friends with Bustos for more than 30 years. We spent a decade together as reporters for the Quad-City Times.

When we spoke earlier this month, she added, “Scott, you know Tractor Supply, but you probably don’t know Trader Joes very well because (rural areas) don’t have any Trader Joes. We need to go into Tractor Supply and listen to folks rather than Democrats just going into Trader Joes.”

That’s the sort of retail politics that is effective whether someone represents an urban or rural area. This growing alienation between the Democratic Party and small-town residents should be of concern to all voters living outside of metropolitan areas, no matter our political affiliation.

Why? Well, for starters, neither party has all the answers and it’s only through collaboration that we can move forward. Also, when a block of voters identifies too strongly with one political party, expect it to be taken for granted by one and ignored by the other.

I’d much rather have candidates competing for our votes. After all, all voters are worthy of having their concerns heard and responded to.