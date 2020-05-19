Column: Live lives charitably

The sponsoring organizations welcome contributions to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund. Quad City residents have responded, contributing more than $1 million to the fund. One hundred percent of all donations go via grants to groups and organizations that help people in our community. An accelerated grant schedule gets the money to qualifying groups and organizations as quickly as possible.

Helping those in need is part of what charity involves — but only part. Being charitable also involves the way we treat those whose lives intersect with ours.

I think, for example, of Martin Luther’s commentary on the Eighth Commandment in his Small Catechism (which I was required to memorize when I went through the confirmation program at the country church in which I was both baptized and confirmed.)

The Eighth Commandment states, "You shall not bear false witness against your neighbors."

Luther states that we should not "tell lies about our neighbors, betray or slander them, or destroy their reputations." He continues, "Instead we are to come to their defense, speak well of them, and interpret everything they do in the best possible light."

Some pretty good advice. It would be nice if folks on both sides of the aisle at the highest levels of government would follow this advice.