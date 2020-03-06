Column: Living in harmony with the river

Take, for example, the levee the City of Rock Island built several years ago to protect the low-lying areas of the city from flooding. That might have been beneficial to the businesses and homeowners located in these low-lying areas. But it was not good for folks on the other side of the river.

When there is a levee on only one side of a river, the practical impact is to channel the flood waters over to the other side of the river. In short, Rock Island’s levee has made the flooding problem worse for Davenport. The municipalities that comprise the Quad Cities have not always been good neighbors.

Some might (and frequently do) say that the obvious solution is for the City of Davenport to build its own levee. This, however, would only make problems worse for those downstream by channeling the water their way, resulting in greater flooding for them.

Sometimes we aren’t as smart as we think we are. Nor are we as powerful as we think we are. The river almost always wins. It’s called the "Mighty Mississippi" for a reason.

The river has its own way of dealing with the greater volume of water it is asked to carry during the spring thaw and times of heavy rains. It uses flood plains to cushion the shock of this heavier volume.