Column: Living with the damage

Linking Black children to animal traits made them seem less human. Nazi Germany had depicted Jews as "vermin" or "rodents" to relieve the public of all feelings of sympathy or empathy. In the same way, dehumanizing language put Black children outside the boundaries of childhood and allowed this country to remain unbothered by the fact that judges were sentencing children to die in prison under sentences of life without parole.

Choosing who counts as a child is steeped in this country's racism. When Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old, opened fire on a street in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two protesters this summer, pundits and political operatives were quick to describe him as a "little boy out there trying to protect his community." Even when he walked past police toting a semiautomatic rifle, police did not stop or question him. A Black 17-year-old armed with a semiautomatic would not have lived to tell the story.

But Rittenhouse was not perceived as dangerous. He was seen as a child. Contrast that with Tamir Rice. Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann sized up Tamir, a 12-year-old boy playing with a toy gun, in a split second. He saw the boy as dangerous and shot and killed him within two seconds of getting out of his patrol car. The inability to see Tamir as a child cost him his life.