Column: Locking up the vote. Iowans face new voting barriers

Actually, according to Erin Murphy's reporting Sunday, the provisions that were targeting mail-in voting would make Iowa one of the worst in the nation in terms of the window of time to mail these ballots.

I've watched elections in Iowa for nearly 30 years. Years ago, the trend was to make voting easier; now, clearly the pendulum has swung.

The stated reasons for these restrictions generally have something to do with making voting more secure, but we know Iowa elections have always been clean.

At Monday's public hearing, we got a new twist: Republicans don't have confidence in the 2020 election, so they must be accommodated. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said, "for whatever reason, political or not, there are thousands upon thousands of Iowans that do not have faith in our election system."

For whatever reason?

How about this for the reason: Donald Trump spent weeks falsely claiming he was cheated and Republican officeholders didn't stand up for this country and its election system. Now they say they have to remedy this "problem."