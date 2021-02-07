Column: Looking silly, and not caring

Have you tried to sign up for a Covid-19 vaccine? Scoring a vaccine appointment is, in essence, like playing the lottery, a lottery for the young and tech savvy. If you do not embrace social media, like Twitter and Facebook, then you’re pretty much out of luck because it is through social media that folks are contacted to let them know about a future sign-up. In short, the elderly, the most vulnerable, are screwed. Who’s in charge of this stuff?

More than ten months ago I vowed to not cut my hair until I received a Covid-19 vaccine, thus it is past my shoulders now, and there is perhaps nothing more pathetic than an old man with long hair. I have wanted long hair since 1969, when a friend and I boarded a train in Savanna, Illinois, bound for downtown Chicago where we saw the Broadway touring company production of "Hair."

The lead role of Berger in Chicago was played by Joe Mantegna. Then about ten years ago I caught a revival on Broadway with Will Swenson as Berger and each actor was way cool, very talented, and dreamy looking. I wanted for all the world to be them. Consequently I realized that even as an elderly, gray-haired man I still wanted long hair. So here I am, 69 going on 19, looking silly and totally not caring.

For me the darkest days of winter have passed and I hope they have passed for you as well. It is not always easy, so all I can say is hang in there, stay safe, and keep your people close. You’ll never regret it. And when summer rolls down the road, invite me over: show me the vegetables and flowers you’ve grown from seeds.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

