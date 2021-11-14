Column: Lurching toward a divide

Tomorrow, Catholic bishops begin their 2021 Plenary Meeting in Baltimore. This will be their first in-person gathering since 2018. The annual gatherings have continued via internet during the height of the Covid pandemic.

These are usually fairly quiet gatherings, of primary interest only to American Catholics and often given but perfunctory coverage by the media. But this year, the bishops are to vote on their ill-advised document on the Eucharist; a thinly-veiled attempt to deny President Joe Biden communion.

The outcry against a proposition more political than theological has given its authors considerable notoriety and criticism. There really is no particular need for a new statement on the Eucharist; it was clearly proposed as a means to ostracize our second Catholic president for his endorsement of Roe v Wade’s legalization of abortion.

After their last Zoom meeting, the bishops promoting the document received strong push-back from all quarters, including the Vatican, and subsequently softened the document’s focus on denying communion to all who supported abortion. But it is expected that diehards will introduce an amendment to that effect and try to force a vote. The bishops’ fevered preoccupation with the subject aligns conservative Catholics with Christian fundamentalists as part of the GOP's reliable base.