Column: Lurching toward a divide

Tomorrow, Catholic bishops begin their 2021 Plenary Meeting in Baltimore. This will be their first in-person gathering since 2018. The annual gatherings have continued via internet during the height of the Covid pandemic.
These are usually fairly quiet gatherings, of primary interest only to American Catholics and often given but perfunctory coverage by the media. But this year, the bishops are to vote on their ill-advised document on the Eucharist; a thinly-veiled attempt to deny President Joe Biden communion.
The outcry against a proposition more political than theological has given its authors considerable notoriety and criticism. There really is no particular need for a new statement on the Eucharist; it was clearly proposed as a means to ostracize our second Catholic president for his endorsement of Roe v Wade’s legalization of abortion.
After their last Zoom meeting, the bishops promoting the document received strong push-back from all quarters, including the Vatican, and subsequently softened the document’s focus on denying communion to all who supported abortion. But it is expected that diehards will introduce an amendment to that effect and try to force a vote. The bishops’ fevered preoccupation with the subject aligns conservative Catholics with Christian fundamentalists as part of the GOP's reliable base.
Make no mistake, abortion is considered a grave sin and Pope Francis considers it so. But he is equally insistent that it is not a priority among other religious concerns. He recently met with Biden, called him a “good Catholic” and further added that he has never denied communion to anyone.
As expected, the pope’s clear opposition to the bishop’s preoccupation only made the most conservative of them angrier. The rift in America’s episcopacy closely mirrors the country’s political division. It makes one wonder how to parse the bishops’ behavior: theological or political. One can understand the argument for the former. Most U.S. bishops were named by John Paul II and Benedict XVI, but only after being carefully vetted for strict orthodoxy. But politics can’t be ruled out.
Even as many American citizens seem ready to overthrow our democracy in favor of a corporate oligarchy, a number of bishops appear willing to create a schism and take control of a smaller, more tightly controlled and submissive laity. Pope Francis’ willingness to forego medieval tradition to form a more pastoral church drives the authoritarian-minded crazy. We will find out just how crazy this week.
In the early Roman Catholic church, abortion was permitted for male fetuses in the first 40 days of pregnancy and for female fetuses in the first 80-90 days. Not until 1588 did Pope Sixtus V declare all abortion murder, with excommunication as the punishment. Only three years later a new pope found the absolute sanction unworkable and again allowed early abortions. Three hundred years would pass before the Catholic church under Pius IX again declared all abortion murder. This standard, declared in 1869, remains the official position of the church,
Pope John XXIII commissioned a group to re-examine the contraception ban. It completed its report during Paul VI’s papacy, recommending that the church reverse its position. It would not be the first time the church had done an about-face. Cardinal Alfredo Ottaviani, a hard-liner, convinced the pope that changing the rule was destroy the church’s authority, so Paul issued “Humanae Vitae,” reinforcing the church’s ban on artificial contraception - which destroyed the church’s authority for most of its adherents.
Paul’s mistake left religious institutions with no practical argument against abortion. If you wish to eliminate abortion, freely available contraception is the only practical alternative. To oppose abortion while banning contraception is like shouting into the wind.
It will be interesting to hear what degree of shouting occurs in Baltimore when the prepared statement is open for amendments. The bishops will meet in executive session on the first day rather the the last, hoping to keep things under control. The National Catholic Reporter got a look at the proposed draft and characterizes it as “underwhelming.” I can’t imagine the hard-liners giving up without a fight.
The bishops’ meeting is not the only church/state issue to make the news. Last week, the Guardian did a feature spread on Pastor Douglas Wilson and his attempt to establish a theocratic government in the United States. His instrument is his Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, and its energetic congregation.
Wilson’s current campaign is against the state’s public health measures to protect its citizens from Covid, something that aligns nicely with Idaho and other Trump-obsessed states under Republican control. Think Florida, Texas, and - yes - Iowa.
Reporter Jason Wilson notes that “the campaign has included in-person protests, misinformation, and the encouragement of civil disobedience across media channels owned by the church . . to increase its power and influence in the town.” Several church officials and members have run for public office with little success. However, Trump has blessed their work. I suspect he’d like to be America’s first sorta-Christian king.
One item noted in the story is that, although Wilson’s followers reject all of Washington’s efforts to control Covid, several happily apply for and accept hefty government loans designed to compensate businesses for the impact of Covid restrictions. Principles have a way of melting when cash is on offer.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.