Column: Make exercise a habit in 2023

I’ve been a member of the Two Rivers YMCA in Moline for the past 40 years. While I’m no Olympian, my regular workouts there have made a real difference in my life. (Thank you to my current fitness instructors Laurie and Liz.) Exercise helps to burn calories, maintain strength, increase flexibility, reduce stress, improve balance, sweat out harmful toxins, and fill part of the day for this retiree with time on his hands.

Getting into the habit of regular workouts can also help you to become part of a group, socialize with a variety of people, and make new friends. The Y has not paid me to say any of these things, but I have both science and psychology to support my statements.

Every year, I see the same pattern emerge. With the best of intentions, people make New Year’s resolutions to lose weight and improve their health. These people then take the step of purchasing Y memberships (or memberships in other local fitness centers) for themselves. Memberships are given as Christmas gifts to others. People throughout the community vow to quit smoking, follow a more nutritious diet, and exercise themselves back to good health. Sometimes, entire families jump on the exercise bandwagon and plan to start the new year with a healthier lifestyle

As one year comes to its end and another year is about to begin, the promise of self-improvement spreads throughout the population. Year after year, the Y fills up with the faces of new members right after January 1st. The gyms are full of people straining on the equipment, the pool is clogged with swimmers from beginner to advanced, and the running track has new clusters of joggers looping around the oval high above the basketball court. It’s a renaissance of good intentions and the first tentative steps have been taken.

Unfortunately, by Valentine’s Day, the enthusiasm has diminished, the bad habits have re-surfaced, and the Y has returned to its previous less-occupied state. The new memberships are no longer used and the money recently spent for self-improvement is largely wasted. Cigarettes are still smoked, weight continues to be gained, and arteries continue to be narrowed by the kind of plaque that causes heart attacks.

As a former colleague of mine used to say, “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it exercise.” The primary problem with the annual rise and fall in health club memberships is that many people try it for a while, then give up before gym attendance and actual participation become ingrained habits.

Research has shown that it can take a little over two months for continued behavior to become an established habit – and many who purchase health club memberships don’t attend long enough to get to that point.

Some readers can remember back to 1968 when car seat belt use became mandatory. You wore your seat belt on occasion. You forgot to wear it on many other occasions. But it took at least a few months of reminding yourself to buckle-up before the behavior became a habit.

The same is true with getting yourself to the point where regular exercise becomes a habit. What may start out as a chore can become a welcome anticipation before it turns into the kind of habit that will redefine you.

I learned a long time ago that your inherited genes have a lot to do with how long you’ll live, but it’s the lifestyle you choose that largely determines the quality of that life.

Imagine two identical twin boys who both end up living to the age of 92. Twin #1 smoked, drank to excess, was overweight, never exercised, and generally took poor care of himself. This twin had emphysema, COPD, a bad liver, diabetes, and a number of heart issues. He used a wheelchair and needed oxygen for the final 8 years of his life. Twin #2 was born with the same genetic make-up, but lived a healthy lifestyle, never smoked, drank in moderation, ate nutritiously, and exercised regularly. He also died at 92, but was walking, dancing, and living a very independent and satisfying life to the end of his days.

Life is full of choices and consequences. You can’t change the past, but there’s still time to create your own future. My advice to you is this: You only have one life, so don’t deny yourself the best possible life you can have. Do what you can to enjoy a lifestyle like the one lived by the healthy twin. You’ll eventually thank yourself for making such a wise choice.