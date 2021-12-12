Column: Make room for Advent

December is a time of celebration. It is home to multiple religious observances: Chanukah, Kwanzaa, Bodhi Day, and, emphatically, Christmas. The latter bulks largest because, from the beginning, it has cloaked a powerful secular impulse for parties, gift-giving, feasting, and fun: all a deeply human defiance of the gathering darkness and cold of winter.
This bi-focal view of Christmas makes it a particularly confusing time. Compact of opposites, it exalts and exhausts, provokes anticipation and dread, as it fuses the sacred and the profane.
Think about it. Even if a committed Christian, trying to balance the material with the spiritual, you can find yourself tilting badly. You know it's a religious observance, yet you find yourself preoccupied with the holiday's material aspects: buying presents, getting a tree, planning dinners, parties, visits, and remembering to get cards out to all the "essential" people.
These days, the secular part of Christmas has just about overwhelmed the holy. True, churches receive their annual visitors on Christmas Eve and on the day itself, but that comes with a rush at the very end of December.
If you think I'm overstating the case, answer this question: what day is this and what is its significance? If your answer has to do with shopping at the mall or the Bears/Packers game this evening, you're in the majority, but you're off the mark. Don't feel bad about it; not many folks recognize this as the third Sunday in Advent, the penitential season which leads up to Christmas.
The four Sundays of Advent get lost in the shopping rush, a casualty of modern, materialistic times. In simpler, church-centered days, the month preceding Christmas was recognized as a time of spiritual preparation. The idea was that you had to clean more than the house to prepare for the feast.
In some homes — especially those of recent European immigrants — the Advent wreath was a familiar part of the season. It was usually placed on a table or cabinet: a circle of green with four candles fixed to it. Three of them were purple and one pink or some lighter shade.
If your family still observes this tradition, you know that today you light the pink candle. You also re-light the first two. The lighter color symbolizes Gaudete Sunday, marking the midpoint of Advent. The Gaudete ("Rejoice") candle takes its name from the Introit of the day's Mass: a hint of the joy to come.
The Advent season is just about as confused as everything else about the holiday. Shortly after the Christian Church first started observing Christmas in the middle of the 4th century, some decided that such an important feast ought to have a period of special preparation.
This would also help tone down Rome’s boisterous Saturnalia celebrations that Christmas was intended to replace.
In 490, Bishop Perpetuus of Tours ordered that a fast should be observed on three days of every week between the Feast of St. Martin (Nov. 11) until Christmas. Other countries followed France's lead, but most of them set their own starting time.
In Rome, where Christmas began, they didn't get around to establishing an Advent until the 6th century. But they didn't consider it a time for penance. They just started celebrating early.
It took two more centuries for France and Rome to agree on an Advent period, but they bickered until the 13th century as to its exact length and its penitential character.
And the rules were pretty tough. One bishop's proclamation banned wine, ale, beer, meats, fats, cheese and certain fish. Nor did the prohibitions stop there. In those days the faithful also had to forego weddings, amusements, travel for pleasure and sex.
The regulations have loosened up considerably since then, but I don't think they were supposed to be ignored altogether, which seems to be the case today.
Please don't think that I am one of those square-toed Puritans who want you to forego earthly joys to concentrate solely on spiritual values. (Even though it's not a bad way to live and is certainly a lot less expensive).
No, I accept that the secular feast was here long before Christmas was ever thought of. The Romans had been celebrating Saturnalia from their earliest days with gifts, feasts, dances and some excessively wild parties.
In fact, all across Europe and in many other lands, midwinter was observed as a time of peace, joy, and gift-giving. Your trips to the mall — even the football games on TV — have ancient and honorable precedents.
But the Christmas story builds on those ancient notions, adding some powerful themes for those willing to accept them: divine incarnation, redemption, salvation.
And, I submit, you cannot completely escape them. They will intrude at odd moments, even when you're hustling to yet another place where you hope to find the present that has eluded you for weeks.
It may be the hundredth rendition of "Silent Night" over the loudspeakers, a crib put next to a barbie doll, a single candle glowing in a display window, a mother taking time to comfort a very tired child; something, somewhere will bring you back to the center.
It happens. Even if you've never set foot in a church, you are not proof against such intimations. So, when the emotion registers or the thought comes unbidden, give it room. After all, it's Advent. A shadow of what it once was, I admit, but still a time to reflect, to prepare, and, finally, to accept Christmas.