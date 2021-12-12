Column: Make room for Advent

December is a time of celebration. It is home to multiple religious observances: Chanukah, Kwanzaa, Bodhi Day, and, emphatically, Christmas. The latter bulks largest because, from the beginning, it has cloaked a powerful secular impulse for parties, gift-giving, feasting, and fun: all a deeply human defiance of the gathering darkness and cold of winter.

This bi-focal view of Christmas makes it a particularly confusing time. Compact of opposites, it exalts and exhausts, provokes anticipation and dread, as it fuses the sacred and the profane.

Think about it. Even if a committed Christian, trying to balance the material with the spiritual, you can find yourself tilting badly. You know it's a religious observance, yet you find yourself preoccupied with the holiday's material aspects: buying presents, getting a tree, planning dinners, parties, visits, and remembering to get cards out to all the "essential" people.

These days, the secular part of Christmas has just about overwhelmed the holy. True, churches receive their annual visitors on Christmas Eve and on the day itself, but that comes with a rush at the very end of December.