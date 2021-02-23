Column: Make the legal system fairer for all

For a person who has suffered a life-altering injury, incurred medical expenses or, even worse, lost the family breadwinner due to another party’s malfeasance or negligence, delays in resolving their claims compound their injury and loss. For someone who must learn to live with being paralyzed or disabled, such delays often lead to financial hardship.

Local hospital executives, Doug Cropper and Bob Erickson’s recent commentary asks Gov. JB Pritzker to veto House Bill 3360. The legislation eliminates the unfair financial benefits businesses reap from prioritizing profits over people and their pain. The measure incentivizes corporations and insurers to promptly and timely resolve meritorious claims instead of rewarding them for dragging cases out for years, a practice that disproportionately harms lower-income and minority plaintiffs who are hard-pressed to withstand the loss of income from being unable to return to work.

The reason this change is necessary is to prevent deep-pocketed defendants from delaying cases in the hopes that injured parties or their families will become so financially desperate they accept a settlement that is far less than they likely would have received after a favorable verdict.