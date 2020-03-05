Column: Make Washington work like we do

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We also need to strengthen enforcement of our campaign finance system so there are real consequences when politicians break the rules. We can start to do that by reforming the Federal Election Commission and strengthening congressional ethics watchdogs — even creating a new one for the U.S. Senate.

These reforms are especially important here in Iowa, where Senator Joni Ernst has been a big part of the problem. She promised to be different, but has taken $1.7 million from corporate PACs, voted to give massive tax cuts to her corporate donors and refused to support campaign finance reforms. In fact, an Associated Press investigation even detailed how Ernst illegally coordinated with a dark money group set up by her own political aides.

That’s just a couple clear examples of what’s wrong with Washington and why Iowans deserve a new senator who will put them first.

In addition to getting big money out of politics, my plan also goes after insider deals and self-enriching politicians by calling for a lifetime lobbying ban for members of Congress and stopping current members of Congress from sitting on corporate boards of directors. People should run for office to represent their constituents — not join the ranks at a cushy lobbying firm.