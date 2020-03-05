Column: Make Washington work like we do

I’m a small business woman, mother of four and scrappy farm kid.
Growing up on my family’s farm, there were always lots of chores from baling hay to helping with the crop dusting business. My dad always used to say that there are no boy jobs or girl jobs — just jobs that need to get done.
Now, I’m running for U.S. Senate. As I travel across Iowa, it’s clear too many of our neighbors can’t catch a break, whether it’s rising prescription drug costs, unaffordable health care or threats to Social Security. But instead of getting results for us, Washington politicians only seem to deliver for corporate special interests.
I believe political corruption and big money in politics is at the root of this problem — and we’re going to need new leadership to fix it. That’s why I recently released a plan to end political corruption.
My plan starts by overturning the Supreme Court’s disastrous Citizens United ruling that has allowed unlimited sums of money to flow into our politics. We also need to ban corporate PACs and dark money that keep donors hidden and help big corporations get a hand up at the expense of everyday Iowans.
My campaign is endorsed by the grassroots organization End Citizens United and I’m not taking a dime of corporate PAC money — but it’s time we take these steps to clean up our politics and actually fix this issue.
We also need to strengthen enforcement of our campaign finance system so there are real consequences when politicians break the rules. We can start to do that by reforming the Federal Election Commission and strengthening congressional ethics watchdogs — even creating a new one for the U.S. Senate.
These reforms are especially important here in Iowa, where Senator Joni Ernst has been a big part of the problem. She promised to be different, but has taken $1.7 million from corporate PACs, voted to give massive tax cuts to her corporate donors and refused to support campaign finance reforms. In fact, an Associated Press investigation even detailed how Ernst illegally coordinated with a dark money group set up by her own political aides.
That’s just a couple clear examples of what’s wrong with Washington and why Iowans deserve a new senator who will put them first.
In addition to getting big money out of politics, my plan also goes after insider deals and self-enriching politicians by calling for a lifetime lobbying ban for members of Congress and stopping current members of Congress from sitting on corporate boards of directors. People should run for office to represent their constituents — not join the ranks at a cushy lobbying firm.
This is going to be a tough challenge, but like many of you I’ve never let an uphill climb stop me before. And with the skyrocketing cost of medicine, farm bankruptcies at an eight-year high and rural businesses struggling, the stakes are too high to sit idle.
This plan to end political corruption is the first job that I believe needs to get done — and as part of this campaign, I’m going to continue to lay out my agenda as your next senator and the concrete steps Washington should take to make life better for Iowa’s hardworking families.
That type of get-it-done attitude and hard work is what I’ll always remember about my family farm. And those farm kid values will stay at the core of my campaign for Senate because we’d be a lot better off if Washington worked the same way we all do.
Theresa Greenfield is a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in Iowa.