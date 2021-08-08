Column: Making connections as we move toward a glorious autumn

RURAL AMERICA – It was the blue hair that first caught my attention, then I noticed the blue eye liner and colorfully matching blue summer dress. She was behind me in line at a Starbucks and one could not help but notice her. Some parents might be concerned if she was their daughter, but no matter, because she had something most do not; she had style. And the best part of her look was a shoulder bag that had printed on it, "Life Is Too Short To Have Boring Hair." My sentiments exactly.

A few minutes later, on the four-lane back to my two-lane, then gravel, road I was passed by one of those Kawasaki ‘crotch rockets.’ You know the bikes I’m talking about. In the old days Italians cornered the market on fast motorcycles, but the Japanese caught up in a hurry. Anyway, this rider courting death passed me so quickly I was breathless.

Hospital emergency room folks refer to these bikes as ‘donor mobiles,’ and it’s easy to understand why. Only this time it was different: weaving in and out of traffic, helmetless hair flowing behind, this rider was a young woman, and it pleased me to no end, knowing that when it comes to motorcycles women can be just as stupid and reckless as men.