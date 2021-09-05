Column: Making do with our memories

A similar process is used by participants in the World Memory Championship. Instead of a cathedral, they memorize the contents of each room in a house, using them to store facts or images. I don’t know how that works, but a recent winner quickly flipped through a deck of cards and was able to recall each one in sequence. For him, it was just a quick stroll through the house.

That kind of retention requires training. It’s not how most of us operate. We use books, recordings, the internet. With all there is to know readily at hand, there is less need to exercise our memory. And, like a muscle, it weakens without use. As mine has weakened over the ages. Most of us are in the same situation. There are some blessed with a photographic memory. They simply call up pictures and pages and read them. The rest of us make do with what we still have.

Things really changed as I advanced into decrepitude. Cellular leakage has deepened fissures in my brain. Deciduous dendrites take names, places and Shakespearean quotations with them as they fall. I recall essentials: location of the bathrooms and the time it takes to get to them, where the Advil is stored, and the names of the kind ladies who clean the house and tend the garden. All else exists in a somewhat fluid state.