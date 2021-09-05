Column: Making do with our memories

"What am I here for?"
That’s the kind of question to inspire a philosopher’s treatise on existence and the meaning of life. It might be used by a pastor to provoke a congregation to spiritual rumination. It’s also something I often ask myself on arriving in the kitchen after a purposeful trip from the living room.
We hit those blanks from time to time. What was firmly in mind suddenly escapes. I came out here for a reason: what was it? Who was the guy that sat next to me in class? What is your name? (This last asked silently when suddenly confronted by someone you know but can’t immediately label).
Memory fails from time to time, and with increasing frequency as we age. It can be embarrassing or simply irritating, depending on time, place and circumstance; but we’ve all been there.
When I was a kid, mine was perfect. Not photographic, but deeply retentive. I remembered everything I read and heard, which made taking tests in grade school more of a game than a challenge. That worked pretty well into high school, but began to falter a bit in college where I encountered some distractions, one of whom I married.
Later on, family and work demanded a kind of mental prioritization. Details, such as birthdays, anniversaries, names of children, were left to my wife as I concentrated on the tasks for which people were willing to pay good money. And so it went for a number of years, as the youngsters turned adult and departed and, after a lingering ordeal, Bernadette left this life and I was suddenly on my own.
I began to understand how it must have been for my children to launch into a world outside home, school, and automatically-served meals and fresh laundry. Being alone can be a heady, if uncertain experience, until the absence of others begins to become noticeable. I must have had the same adjustment to make when I left home, but the details of that are fuzzy.
As details begin to slip away, you start to wonder: is this the onset of Alzheimer’s? When the question was put to an insightful doctor he clarified things: when you are looking for misplaced car keys, that’s a memory lapse; when you look at car keys and wonder what they’re for, that’s Alzheimer’s.
There was a time when everyone depended on a solid memory. Before things were written down, they had to be lodged securely in the brain. Your life and livelihood depended on remembering. We marvel at stories of medieval students who prepared for grueling tests by memorizing every word of their final thesis.
The process they used seems a bit cumbersome, but it worked. They would go into the cathedral to which those early universities were attached and start a slow trip around the building, memorizing each structural detail; every altar, window, statue: whatever met their eyes. With that fixed in their minds, they would then "deposit" a portion of their thesis in a separate location. When rising to deliver their talk, they would traverse the cathedral in their mind and retrieve each point they left there.
A similar process is used by participants in the World Memory Championship. Instead of a cathedral, they memorize the contents of each room in a house, using them to store facts or images. I don’t know how that works, but a recent winner quickly flipped through a deck of cards and was able to recall each one in sequence. For him, it was just a quick stroll through the house.
That kind of retention requires training. It’s not how most of us operate. We use books, recordings, the internet. With all there is to know readily at hand, there is less need to exercise our memory. And, like a muscle, it weakens without use. As mine has weakened over the ages. Most of us are in the same situation. There are some blessed with a photographic memory. They simply call up pictures and pages and read them. The rest of us make do with what we still have.
Things really changed as I advanced into decrepitude. Cellular leakage has deepened fissures in my brain. Deciduous dendrites take names, places and Shakespearean quotations with them as they fall. I recall essentials: location of the bathrooms and the time it takes to get to them, where the Advil is stored, and the names of the kind ladies who clean the house and tend the garden. All else exists in a somewhat fluid state.
There are minor consolations. Thanks to Facebook, I have been asked to befriend a number of shapely young women who are currently working as waitresses, studying drama, or modeling bathing suits. No doubt they were drawn through the ether by my overpowering masculinity and tendency to falter when nudged.
I reluctantly — and, perhaps, prudently — decline their kind invitations, even though they appear to possess the vivacity to entice one away from the Lawrence Welk Show and Antique Showcase. Besides, I might have trouble remembering their names, even though most of them end in "ie" or "y."
There was a point to all this, but I forget what it was.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.