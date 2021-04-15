Column: Making students ready for the journey

Augustana Next is about envisioning the future and building a smooth pathway to reaching it. When you can envision what is next, you make those dreams come true. That is the heart of this partnership. Our two colleges have cleared the roadblocks to success. That dream is within reach. Students can start at EICC and plan to be at their Augustana graduation four years later. It can be that easy.

Just as the strength of our Mississippi River bridges comes from the piers anchored deep into the bedrock below, Augustana Next provides students the needed support to ensure they don’t veer off course. From the beginning, Augustana Next students will have access to the best of both worlds. Starting the first two years at EICC, students will benefit from the supportive resources and transfer majors designed to build a solid academic foundation. At the same time, they can experience Augustana’s academic resources and student life opportunities, including:

• An Augustana academic advisor who can help them imagine where their education might lead them.

• An Augustana professor from their desired major to discuss course choices and available opportunities.