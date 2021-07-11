Column: Making up for lost meditation

After a full year in semi-isolation, I find it easier to remain in a somewhat meditative state rather than be up and doing. It’s a condition that would have served me well 75 years ago, when I was a freshman at St. Ambrose Seminary and under the spiritual care of an unforgettable advisor.
For those first two years, the fabric of my deepest dreams would be shattered every morning by a bell. The clanging would start at the end of the hall and move down toward my door. As I struggled to wake up, the sound retreated back down the hall, down the stairs, and along the third floor corridor before finally being silenced. When the noise ceased, I dropped off to sleep immediately. But the damage had been done. At the first peal of that infernal bell, Warren Johnson, a military high school graduate, would jump off his upper-level bunk, head for the showers, and come back, dressed, to wake me up a second time with a shake and a warning: "Don, you've got 10 minutes; better get up."
Most mornings I got up, but I was never happy about it. In fact, it was probably this pre-dawn call to meditation and Mass that first hinted I might not be a good prospect for the priesthood. It seemed an inappropriate training for a life in religion to wake up every morning in anger.
I rather liked Basil Perino, whose job it was to rouse us every morning, but I never thought kindly of him at 5 a.m. And my feelings toward that bell were positively murderous.
You may remember the kind of bell I'm speaking of: one of those grade school clangers that summoned you back to the classroom. It always meant the end of something pleasant: playing in the school yard, sitting around the kitchen table at noon, sleeping the sleep of the semi-just in my fourth floor room at Ambrose Hall.
The seminary was a great place, mind you, filled with bright, quirky people and presided over by some of the finest men I have ever known. But they kept such absurd hours! And they made no allowances for those of us that pop psychologists call "B" types: folks who like to stay up late and get up many hours after sunrise.
But never mind our internal clocks; we all had to troop down to a small room in the pre-dawn light where Father Griffith would lead us in meditation. He would speak on some aspect of personal perfection in disjointed sentences, allowing pauses so that we could dwell on what he said and make personal application of his generalities.
To be honest, all I could think of most mornings was that I longed to be back in bed. Since my meditations centered more on sleep than saintliness, I tried prayer instead: usually a fervent plea for full consciousness.
What was most frustrating about all of this was that I usually woke up in the hallway, returning to my room after Mass. From that point on, I was wide awake through the day and remained that way until we returned to Father Griffith and the meditation room in the late afternoon.
The problem with afternoon meditation wasn't so much fatigue as a wandering mind. I often followed his line of thought but was just as often fascinated by his hair. The afternoon light filtering through the blinds shone through his white hair and tinged it a light green. In fact, we all called him "Greenie" Griffith and I never knew his real name until I read it in the obituary columns almost 30 years ago.
Msgr. Charles F. Griffith died at the age of 95 in the Kahl Home for the Aged in Davenport. He had been spiritual director of the Ambrose seminary for a quarter-century, a span which covered my two years there. He had later served in a variety of positions, ending up at the Kahl Home. Somewhere along the way he had been promoted to monsignor, but I had missed that.
Some of my friends, in and out of the priesthood, visited Father Griffith from time to time, usually when they needed counseling, but I never did. I have often wondered why.
I think it was because I felt abashed and inadequate in his presence. You see, "Greenie” Griffith was the only genuine saint I had ever known and I just didn't know how to deal with that fact.
He was probably the most approachable person alive; unfailingly kind, willing to listen, and never one to accuse or condemn: an ideal spiritual advisor. Yet, there were probably few moments in his long life when he was not in excruciating pain, the result of abdominal surgery he underwent shortly after being ordained.
Father Ed O'Connor, rector of the seminary, told me that he knew when Father Griffith was hurting the most because that’s when he wanted to argue. Only his close friends knew of the unending agony that fueled his gentleness and inner peace.
I guess the real reason I never looked him up was that I felt I owed him too many apologies, which he would refuse to hear. I was painfully aware that I already had had the benefit of his counsel twice a day for the better part of two years and all I did was doze or stare at the light filtering through his hair.
It is altogether appropriate that I making up for lost meditation now. But it’s not as useful without his guidance and example.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.