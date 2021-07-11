Column: Making up for lost meditation

You may remember the kind of bell I'm speaking of: one of those grade school clangers that summoned you back to the classroom. It always meant the end of something pleasant: playing in the school yard, sitting around the kitchen table at noon, sleeping the sleep of the semi-just in my fourth floor room at Ambrose Hall.

The seminary was a great place, mind you, filled with bright, quirky people and presided over by some of the finest men I have ever known. But they kept such absurd hours! And they made no allowances for those of us that pop psychologists call "B" types: folks who like to stay up late and get up many hours after sunrise.

But never mind our internal clocks; we all had to troop down to a small room in the pre-dawn light where Father Griffith would lead us in meditation. He would speak on some aspect of personal perfection in disjointed sentences, allowing pauses so that we could dwell on what he said and make personal application of his generalities.

To be honest, all I could think of most mornings was that I longed to be back in bed. Since my meditations centered more on sleep than saintliness, I tried prayer instead: usually a fervent plea for full consciousness.