Column: Marching to the beat of a different drum

Many new and pending state laws heighten penalties for possible public damage or blocking sidewalks or streets and variously redefine “riot” to include protests that have the potential or perception of property damage or violence when three or more people gather. Some states propose to criminalize gatherings that “cause annoyance” or “public disturbance,” vague terms that could be used selectively to inhibit large gatherings that temporarily disrupt the flow of traffic or generate noise.

No music, no chants, no drumming, no revelry. Dissent, these new laws suggest, must happen quietly, far away from symbolic spaces, and without drawing much attention to itself. As a theater historian who writes about performances of dissent and who has attended many peaceful protests, I’ve seen how the chanting and music and symbolic, embodied action enlivens a group, builds social cohesion and adds momentum to enact change peacefully.

Several states have proposed laws that would eliminate liability for motorists who injure or even kill protesters. West Virginia’s HB4618, enacted in 2018, requires any bystander to help disperse an unlawful assembly, or he or she “shall be deemed a rioter.” The law also allows authorities to use “any means necessary” to disperse any event deemed “unlawful” — and given the expanding definitions, that could mean almost any gathering.