Column: Marijuana to be legal in Illinois, but not everywhere

There’s an unmistakable rift between the poor and the well-off in Midwestern cities that’s primarily based on race. Think of the "bad" areas of the Quad Cities that are often marked as violent by locals — with little to offer but gas stations, fast food restaurants, liquor stores, and occasionally a Dollar General. Quad-City low-income neighborhoods tend to be grouped along the river where they’re more susceptible to flooding. They’re generally made up of older structures, desperately in need of repair, and are almost entirely populated by blacks and Hispanics.

Housing authorities in the U.S. tend to build in predominantly black and Hispanic neighborhoods. In a practice also known as redlining, each city is cut into distinct sectors that perpetuate non-white poverty by limiting access to education, transportation, resources, and jobs. Those neighborhoods remain concentrated in separate low-income areas, away from predominantly white low-income areas that have broader access to basic needs. As a result of redlining, public housing is often the only option for Quad-City residents who want to avoid becoming part of the growing homeless population.