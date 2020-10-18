Column: Masks prevent COVID-19

In Arizona, cases and deaths spiked after the end of social distancing rules during May. In June, there was a rapid fall in cases starting 12 days after cities were allowed to require mask use. Exactly the interval after which a decline from the intervention would be expected. Other interventions may have contributed, but the time course strongly suggests that masks were the major contributor.

Two hairstylists in Missouri, with COVID-19, kept working while ill during May. They had 139 close customer contacts over a two-week period during which both parties were masked. No transmission was documented. They transmitted to contacts outside the workplace where masks were absent.

Modeling studies estimate that 95% mask use in the U.S. between late August 2020 and New Year’s Day 2021 will prevent 60,000 to 151,000 deaths.

Here is what it coming: Two randomized trials, one in Denmark and one in Guinea-Bissau will be available in the coming months. Stay tuned.

The bottom line: Masks work to prevent COVID-19. The White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended a mask mandate in Iowa because of uncontrolled spread in the state. Masks are safe, simple and cheap. Absent mandates, businesses are in a perfect position to require masks on their premises and individuals to model mask wearing as an expected pro-social behavior. Masks combined with scrupulous social distancing, hand hygiene and other recommended prevention measures are a critical part of COVID-19 prevention strategies.

Louis M. Katz, MD, and Cheryl True, MD, are the medical directors of the Scott County and Rock Island County health departments, respectively. Their opinions do not necessarily reflect the official positions of either department. The sources of these data are available at https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/health/post/do-masks-prevent-covid-19.

