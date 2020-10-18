Column: Masks prevent COVID-19

Masks prevent COVID-19. We know this, but some need convincing. What follows is a review of how well we think they work in community settings.
This is increasingly important as cases rise to unprecedented levels in Scott County and we come into cold weather, driving people indoors into crowded settings. Early advice not to mask in public were driven by incomplete understanding that the virus was transmitted from people without symptoms and the need to save masks for healthcare workers when supplies were short. People with no symptoms cause a large part of transmission, and shortages are largely gone.
Ideal proof from controlled human trials is not available, but other evidence is convincing that masking of both infected people and contacts greatly reduces transmission of SARS-CoV-2. This makes sense: they block the virus from getting out of an infected person and from getting into a contact. They may also reduce the severity of COVID-19 if full protection fails, probably by reducing the amount of virus that establishes an infection.
Animal studies are well-controlled and convincing.
Hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2 are housed next to uninfected animals with their cages separated by either screens or mask material. If separated by mask material, they have less than half as many infections and those that are infected become less ill.
Observational studies can be a little confusing when two or more interventions are used at the same time so read them carefully.
Summer camps without mask mandates suffered explosive outbreaks. This is a bit confounded by congregate sleeping arrangements.
Black Lives Matter demonstrations, with video evidence showing high rates of masking, have not been followed by case increases. Risk is also lowered by the outdoor venues involved.
The Sturgis motorcycle rally, with little masking or social distancing in crowded, poorly ventilated indoor bars, saw at least 290 cases in attendees, with a spike of cases in the community hosting the event. A study using cellphone GPS data and case counts has associated Sturgis with as many as 20% of U.S. COVID-19 cases during August 2020 (while this high-end estimate is controversial, the rally’s real impact is somewhere in between and is not trivial.)
In a study of 196 countries, public mask-wearing was independently associated with lower COVID-19 mortality.
States mandating mask use saw falls in the rate of epidemic growth compared to states with no mandates. These mandates were associated with 230,000-450,000 fewer cases of COVID-19 by May 22, 2020 (independent of enforcement procedures).
Masking was studied in 124 households with a first case of COVID-19, with follow-up of 355 contacts. Masking of contacts before symptoms started in the first case decreased infection by 80%. Use of masks only after the onset of symptoms was ineffective. This kind of evidence is important because households are a source of very intense exposure and a high risk of infection.
In Arizona, cases and deaths spiked after the end of social distancing rules during May. In June, there was a rapid fall in cases starting 12 days after cities were allowed to require mask use. Exactly the interval after which a decline from the intervention would be expected. Other interventions may have contributed, but the time course strongly suggests that masks were the major contributor.
Two hairstylists in Missouri, with COVID-19, kept working while ill during May. They had 139 close customer contacts over a two-week period during which both parties were masked. No transmission was documented. They transmitted to contacts outside the workplace where masks were absent.
Modeling studies estimate that 95% mask use in the U.S. between late August 2020 and New Year’s Day 2021 will prevent 60,000 to 151,000 deaths.
Here is what it coming: Two randomized trials, one in Denmark and one in Guinea-Bissau will be available in the coming months. Stay tuned.
The bottom line: Masks work to prevent COVID-19. The White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended a mask mandate in Iowa because of uncontrolled spread in the state. Masks are safe, simple and cheap. Absent mandates, businesses are in a perfect position to require masks on their premises and individuals to model mask wearing as an expected pro-social behavior. Masks combined with scrupulous social distancing, hand hygiene and other recommended prevention measures are a critical part of COVID-19 prevention strategies.
Louis M. Katz, MD, and Cheryl True, MD, are the medical directors of the Scott County and Rock Island County health departments, respectively. Their opinions do not necessarily reflect the official positions of either department. The sources of these data are available at https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/health/post/do-masks-prevent-covid-19.
