Column: Masks work; how to sell them

So what do we do with this information? There has been a recent push for a national mask mandate. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested a national mask mandate last month. While a national mask mandate might be the best policy tool from a public health perspective, behavioral economics suggests that its effects will be limited unless reactance bias is addressed. A blanket mask mandate would likely increase adherence among those who sometimes wear a mask, but very possibly activate further reactance bias and decrease adherence among those who seldom wear a mask, severely limiting the policy's efficacy.

In order to decrease the transmission of COVID-19, there needs to be an emphasis on addressing reactance to masks. In addition to increased regulation encouraging mask wearing, there needs to be policies of sustained public service announcements that are direct and localized, and that reframe mask wearing as a way to support an individual's freedom to gather and to engage in commerce — instead of being an infringement on personal rights.

Research shows that in times of uncertainty people look to local communities for information. Local PSAs may mitigate reactance biases associated with top-down mask mandates and may activate availability biases by suggesting that COVID-19 is a present problem for the local community.

Hana Ryan (hryan5@jhu.edu) is a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University in the School of Advanced International Studies, where she focuses on economic policy. This article was distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0