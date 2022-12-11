Column: Matson: Davenport is moving forward

Citizens of Davenport, thank you for being an engaged city. I am proud to be a part of Team Davenport. As the principal and largest city on the east side of this state — we are Iowa’s front porch!

Our operational goals of a well-protected community, sustainable infrastructure, welcoming neighborhoods, fiscal vitality, high-performing government, and a vibrant region will keep us focused on your priorities. I want to write you a basic summary of some of the positive things that happened in 2022.

Our partnership with our citizens makes Davenport one of the most exciting and vigorous places to live in the entire Midwest. Thanks to your participation in our city, Davenport leads by example. We excel in being a safe, stable, and welcoming community. You asked us to prioritize public safety, infrastructure, and the riverfront — we are doing just that. Our investment in the following areas of public safety, economic development, infrastructure, neighborhoods, parks, and other amenities has positioned us well into the future.

Our investment in public safety through funding a new gun crime unit, civilian analytics division, Group Violence Intervention strategy (to mitigate gun violence), and a Coordinated Assessment Program to assist our youth will make us a safe place for people to want to invest in and live.

We've also hired a great Police Chief. We're building a new community fire station and Fairmount community center will reduce response times and offer more service to our citizens.

Our city has invested in cyber security and focused on ensuring our systems work. We love the women and men who serve us in our police and fire departments. We will continue to recruit and hire the finest to serve.

We were able to provide broadband to the vast majority of our citizens through a partnership with Metronet. Our economic development team has brought a record number of new good paying jobs to this community. Major investment by companies like Amazon and Fair Oaks foods will provide everyone an opportunity for better paying jobs. Our riverfront and downtown record investment (with our state partners) will make us a beacon of place-making that will set the standard of riverfronts for years to come.

We have welcomed the arrival of American and Viking cruise lines to our city. The city continues support for great events like the BIX, QCPOPS, and Heights of the Era. We continue investment in Veterans Memorial and Heritage parks on the river as critical book ends.

Our sincere thanks to our many Veteran’s organizations and the Rock Island Arsenal as critical members of our community.

Our balanced budget, sound financial management, and our prioritization of record funding for our infrastructure, streets and sewers is what you asked us to do — and we will continue to do that. Our audit agencies validated for another year that we are very good stewards through financial operations and management.

We know that you see all the barricades and streets being fixed — thank you for your patience. We know that our people are the centerpiece of this great city. We know city staff are the reason we exceed the standards with six nationally accredited city departments.

We are also executing our ARPA plans and priorities approved by our City Council to include young pre-K literacy, multiple parks improvements, social workers in our libraries, and many others. Our investment in our neighborhoods with the Dream, Dream Plus and commercial Dream programs shows we care about you and where you live.

I want to thank our City Council and city staff for your focused, positive discussions and purposeful motivation to keep Davenport at the tip of the spear. I thank you for a very positive 2022, and I am so excited about 2023.

Davenport will continue to set the standard and lead by example. Be safe. Take care.