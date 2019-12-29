Column: Maybe this will have an impact on Senate Republicans

In short, "It appears that there will be at least five GOP-held seats in play, with a chance that Democrats could add one or two more. This puts Democrats in a position to win the majority, even if they lose Alabama and/or Michigan. This is not to suggest that Democrats will win the majority, only that their prospects are considerably better today than they were five months ago."

McConnell might consider how difficult it will be for moderates such as Collins and Gardner to explain to voters not just voting to acquit Trump but voting to block key witnesses and evidence, which the vast percentage of Americans want to see.

While McConnell is mulling the burden he is putting on his members to participate in the Trump coverup, he might consider some of that legislation passed by the House that he (aka the "Grim Reaper") buried. In a stack of 400 bills are hugely popular measures, including legislation for expanding background checks, controlling prescription drug costs and guaranteeing equal pay for women. McConnell is not taking up any of them — despite their overwhelming popularity.