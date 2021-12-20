Column: Media inconsistent about gun violence victims

In the wake of a global conversation on race, equity and inclusion, the media’s portrayal of gun violence victims remains inconsistent and perpetuates stereotypes.

When incidents of gun violence occur in predominantly white, suburban communities, the story centers on the lives lost and impacted. Pictures show victims with friends and family. As these images float across your screen, you may hear how the community “was rocked” by the incident, how a “beloved coach and father of two” was gunned down. The victim is given humanity.

Compare this to an urban community; the story and narration may be presented differently. On screen: crime scene tape, flashing lights, neighbors consoling each other. We see these visuals while hearing, “John Doe, 30, was the latest victim in a string of recent shootings in this inner-city neighborhood.” No back story or humanization, instead John Doe’s death was unfortunate, but not surprising.

In majority-minority communities, Black and brown gun violence victims are seen as statistics. Their deaths or injuries are reported without emotion. In more affluent suburban communities, victims are described with care and dignity. Stories highlight their achievements and the impact they had on those who loved them.