Column: Media should be ashamed over coverage of queen's death

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth of England passed. In the hours before her death was announced, the media was on a death watch, speculating about her declining health and paying tribute to her 70 years of service on the throne.

With all due respect, however, it is incumbent upon us to take a closer look at what transpired on that day.

As a scholar of rhetoric, I was truly appalled by CNN’s — and for that matter, all the cable news networks — coverage Thursday morning of the queen’s health and impending death. This coverage lasted for almost four hours prior to the official announcement of her passing.

Why was I appalled? All other news stories were buried, including the enormous political and economic problems facing the United Kingdom and negatively impacting the daily lives of its citizens. With so many people in the UK living in poverty and trying desperately to cope with rising prices, the media’s coverage of the predicted death of the queen was unfitting and shameful.

As someone who taught communication and studied political rhetoric for more than 40 years, I was especially struck by the fact that the discourse and language of network news reporters and commentators was morbid, ghoulish and inappropriate. It is fair to ask: Why did the media eulogize and memorialize Queen Elizabeth many hours in advance of her death?

In addition, the networks’ endless loop of photos and videos showing the arrival of the queen’s family, accompanied with their pedantic and soap opera-like discussion of the significance about who was in which auto, as well as the family members’ somber expressions, was journalistically unjustified.

Like so many other current media practices, it seemed little more than a melodramatic appeal to gain a wider audience and a larger market share.

Even more important and noteworthy, the cable news networks’ coverage of the death watch constituted a clear violation of the royal family’s desire for privacy and decorum. Put simply, awaiting the queen’s death should not receive this kind and amount of attention. In my opinion, this was journalism at its worst and morally reprehensible.

To be clear: I am not a royalist but fully understand and truly appreciate how important the queen of England is to so many people and countries across the globe.

Nevertheless, the media coverage was excessive. It constituted the wrong genre of rhetoric and sounded the wrong tone.