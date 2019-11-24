Column: Medicare faces trouble

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Medicare portion of the FICA tax goes into the Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund, from which covered hospitalization costs are paid for those who are Medicare eligible. The good news is that there is a temporary surplus in this trust fund. The bad news is that this temporary surplus is being drawn down at a rapid rate, with what is paid out in benefits significantly exceeding what is currently coming in from the Medicare portion of the FICA tax.

Here are the numbers. As reported by the Hospital Insurance Trust Fund Board of Trustees, who are required by law to make an annual report released to the public, the trust fund will run out of money in seven years. This will mean that there will no longer be money in the trust fund to pay for the full level of benefits that have been promised to senior citizens with the amount of money coming in from the Medicare portion of the FICA not being enough to fully pay for promised benefits. (The full report can be accessed at https://www.cms.gov/Research-Statistics-Data-and-Systems/Statistics-Trends-and-Reports/ReportsTrustFunds/Downloads/TR2019.pdf.)