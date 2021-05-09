Column: Memories of our menageries

While it was with us, Bernadette would put it at the base of a former Christmas tree trunk I had de-branched. Cleo (an appropriate name, we thought) would work her way up the trunk and stretch out on a valance in the sun porch. At night I collected her and put her in a terrarium near a radiator; repeating the same sequence daily during the winter.

Cleo had been preceded by an anole (commonly called chameleon), a turtle, and an iguana; but Cleo ended the reptilian phase of house guests. After vowing we would have neither cats nor dogs as pets — children were trouble enough — I wound up bringing home the first of both.

The initial cat was a black kitten I got from a student living at Roald Tweet’s house one summer. Appropriately named Lucifer, he sharpened his claws on the spines of my record album collection. After his demise, I banned such creatures from the premises, but the kids, with Bernadette’s connivance, kept smuggling them in.

The first dog came from the Thudichum Research Laboratory in Galesburg. Beauregard’s mother was a Rhodesian Ridgeback, but his father was a traveling dog. Thereafter, it was a succession of Norwegian Elkhounds, surely the finest canine in God’s creation: gentle, alert watchdogs with an ability to read my mind, knowing when I was thinking of making popcorn before I did.