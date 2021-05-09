Column: Memories of our menageries

A friend was planting a boxwood bush near my driveway a week ago. When she picked up the spade and started to turn, she heard a growl and found herself confronted by a cougar. As it advanced toward her, she yelled and the animal turned away, walking toward the alley. A backward glance halfway down and it was gone.
At almost the same time, a feral cat behind the cougar ran past her, across the street toward the woods behind the houses on that side. It was an unsettling experience.
Living below the Hauberg property, we have had the company of many animals that have either lived or visited there. That includes deer, opossums, woodchucks, raccoons, rabbits, chipmunks, moles, squirrels, and — one splendid day — a duck leading her little ones along the south edge of the lawn.
Once, a small flock of wild turkeys gathered behind my son’s home and one member of the flock we named Chester (she had a limp) was to come every season for three years, visiting porches along the block, using them as lavatories. At another time, half a dozen vultures spent a few hours on his roof while en route somewhere else. The sight drew quite a few spectators.
For years I had a fraught relationship with woodchucks. At first, I admired them feeding in the yard and standing up to survey their surroundings. Unfortunately, they dug burrows, so undermining the garage that the concrete floor collapsed and the whole thing had to be taken down. Since then, they have been kept off-limits by various devices and barriers. For a while, I had a license and ran a woodchuck limousine service, transporting them to remote public lands.
Deer roam the area every year, coming to our yard to browse on tulips and hostas. A change of flora to plants they don’t like has slowed the traffic.
Living in a city slashed by wooded ravines, one expects to see wild animals. Their ancestors were here long before us and this is as much their home as ours. Settlers may have been able to displace Native Americans, but the country’s fauna have managed to work out an uneasy co-existence among us. That’s fine with me as long as they don’t come into the house.
That said, I must admit that there has been a long parade of diverse creatures dwelling indoors through the 65 years we have lived here. Let’s start with the snakes.
When I was a kid in Memphis, a youngster showed up in our backyard carrying a green snake. I regarded it with fear (That Garden of Eden myth resonates). When invited to touch it, I refused, thinking it was slimy. He insisted, so I carefully laid a finger on it and was surprised to find a dry and leather-like skin.
Off I went to the library to learn something about snakes. I devoured books by Raymond L. Ditmars and wound up specializing in herpetology in college. For several years I went on local snake hunts and brought back several specimens to observe. The last one was a boa constrictor (I bought that one) and kept it till it caught a cold and died. (I think it was a cold: it sneezed and breathed bubbles.)
While it was with us, Bernadette would put it at the base of a former Christmas tree trunk I had de-branched. Cleo (an appropriate name, we thought) would work her way up the trunk and stretch out on a valance in the sun porch. At night I collected her and put her in a terrarium near a radiator; repeating the same sequence daily during the winter.
Cleo had been preceded by an anole (commonly called chameleon), a turtle, and an iguana; but Cleo ended the reptilian phase of house guests. After vowing we would have neither cats nor dogs as pets — children were trouble enough — I wound up bringing home the first of both.
The initial cat was a black kitten I got from a student living at Roald Tweet’s house one summer. Appropriately named Lucifer, he sharpened his claws on the spines of my record album collection. After his demise, I banned such creatures from the premises, but the kids, with Bernadette’s connivance, kept smuggling them in.
The first dog came from the Thudichum Research Laboratory in Galesburg. Beauregard’s mother was a Rhodesian Ridgeback, but his father was a traveling dog. Thereafter, it was a succession of Norwegian Elkhounds, surely the finest canine in God’s creation: gentle, alert watchdogs with an ability to read my mind, knowing when I was thinking of making popcorn before I did.
Along the way there were rabbits, ducks, gerbils (occupying a three-story Gerbil Hilton), squirrels, chipmunks, and a chinchilla. The last was also the final non-canine to be adopted. I found it while browsing at Teske’s. Someone had purchased and returned it. The store wanted to unload it, so they sold it to me for $25. I asked them to keep it while I broke the news to Bernadette. I told her I was thinking about buying one and she said it was an interesting idea.
So, I purchased a cage and left it overnight at WVIK to be admired by the staff. Mindy Heusel gave it the name of Rafe Vaughan Chilla, after our favorite composer Ralph Vaughan Williams. When I got home that evening, before I could say anything, Bernadette told me she had changed her mind: "Don’t buy it."
So, I sneaked it into the basement and two days later brought it up to show her. She relented at once and Rafe became a source of delight for his short life (he developed a jaw cancer) Originating in the high, dry Andes, chinchillas never drink water; they feed on hay and grass, extracting moisture from them. Rafe "bathed" by spinning in a mixture of fine sand and dust; something everyone enjoyed watching.
Shadow was a baby black squirrel the kids brought into the house and he soon had run of the place. He’d come into the living room and splay out on the sofa arm next to me. It was a great relationship until he matured and started biting people; then off to Niabi he went.
Of several rabbits, my favorite was Spot, a miniature, black, lop-eared gift from daughter Teri. I purchased a pink halter and leash and took it on walks in the neighborhood. The chipmunk was found injured and given refuge in the enclosed porch where I keep my desk. I was not allowed in until it recovered and was released.
With five active children and a churning roster of animals, the house was something of a zoo for many years. (The only insect to make the roster was a preying mantis that dwelt on houseplants.) With the kids now seniors and dispersed, things are a lot quieter indoors. A cougar’s visit may have been a tad scary, but it brought back memories of our indoor and outdoor menageries.
As they continue to cut the Hauberg trees into fireplace logs, I expect to see more critters passing by, eventually to be followed by a deluge of mud from a once-forested hillside.