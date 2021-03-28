Column: Memories of the ever-versatile egg

Over-easy, poached, scrambled, soft-boiled; how do you like your eggs?

I like mine dyed. I want coffee cups filled with water, vinegar, and food coloring sitting in the middle of a table surrounded by family begging to know when I’m going to finally take my egg out of the blue dye somebody else has been waiting to use. My only request is that each color has its own spoon that stays with the cup, no tainting colors by using the wrong spoon. My father would usually make one egg. He would use a crayon to write the number for his favorite basketball player. I don’t know what association basketball has to crucifixion and an empty tomb, but Dad probably left a broadcast of March Madness to decorate an egg.

Over the years we used rubber bands, plastic wrap, and tricky tri-color dipping. The fanciest of our creations happened the year we made stenciled eggs using leaves from the garden, but my favorites always ended up being the solid color that sat in the dye the longest. Every year my sister-in-law made the ugliest greenish-brown by putting an egg in multiple colors.

Easter was my mother’s favorite holiday and she recalled coloring eggs in her childhood by using onion skins for dye. Several years she would "blow" eggs for us to dye and she could decorate with them year after year.