Column: Memories, real and otherwise

The setting for these reminiscences tends to move around, from Rock Island, to Muscatine, to Davenport, to Moline, to Clinton; and recall varies from tentative to positive. But, in all of them, yours truly is laughing his way through school somewhere in the Quad-City region.

I am flattered by these memories, of course, and usually make non-committal sounds in response, for the truth is that I never saw the Quad-Cities until I came up here to attend St. Ambrose College in the fall of 1946. (I was only 3 years old at the time. That’s my claim, anyway, and I'm sticking to it.)

On those few occasions when I tell the person the truth: that I attended school in Memphis, Tenn., (except for a brief, fourth grade stint in Greenwood, Miss.), the reaction ranges from disbelief to denial: "But I remember you so clearly!"

The only explanation I have for these historical glitches is that there are a number of Wootens in the world. We come in two shades: Black and white (a fairly common thing for southerners) and live in every state, with major concentrations in Indiana, Oklahoma and large southern cities.

It's a dreadful thought, but many of us probably share facial features (after all, there are only so many ways in which noses, ears, etc. can grow), and mannerisms. And, if I can judge from what little I know of other Wootens, we tend to make our living in similar ways.

For years I heard of a Charles Wooten who was a TV weatherman in Florida. I finally met him after he quit that job to go into public radio. (It is, truly, a very small world.) There were also the Wooten brothers who ran WREC in Memphis (one of them used to cadge meals at my father's restaurant before they started making money.)

Relatives also tell me of a Wooten who was active in local politics in northern Indiana some years back and, not long ago, a Quad-Citian straying in the Southwest sent me a newspaper clipping of a Wooten who was retiring after many years of teaching.

Those are all things I have done and it makes me think that there is something in Wooten genes that not only gives us big ears, but also limits our employment potential. But the truth is that I get as confused as anyone when it comes to identifying people. After so many years and so many faces, you begin to lose track. I have stopped utter strangers in Chicago, confident that they were someone I knew from the Quad-Cities, only to hear the wrong voice come from the right face.

The most remarkable such encounter happened right here in town. I was sitting in Todd's (later, Denny's; then the Cypress Grill; then Carter's, and, last time I looked, a vacant lot) dozing over a cup of tea on a warm, summer afternoon, when I heard my mother laugh.

The sound was distinctive, familiar, and just behind me. Wide-awake, I listened and heard my mother's voice in conservation with others at the table. I knew mom was in Memphis and that it was just one of those similarities: the kind which lead people to think I went to school with them.

What was most surprising was to turn around and see a woman who looked enough like my mother to be her sister. In size, feature, voice and mannerisms, she was my mother's double.

No, I didn't speak to her, nor have I seen her since; but I remember her whenever another "classmate" regales me with adventures we shared in our youth. After all, it may well have been her son who stood in for me in local memories.

If so, I want to thank him. From what I've been told, he was a pleasant, friendly guy, and he made friends for me I may not deserve, but am happy to have.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

