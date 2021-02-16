Column: Mike Pence was no hero

Was Mike Pence a hero in the siege of the Capitol that has been replayed during Donald Trump's impeachment trial?

Certainly Pence was a potential victim, as House managers demonstrated by playing dramatic security video of the vice president being hustled away to a safe place. But the managers also emphasized that Pence had refused Trump's call for him to act illegally and overturn election results favoring Joe Biden.

"Vice President Pence showed us what it means to be an American," Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., said on Wednesday. "What it means to show courage. He put his country, his oath, his values and his morals above the will of one man."

Praise by Democrats for Pence inspired the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal to remark on the "strange new respect on the left" for Pence. The Journal dredged up a 2019 tweet in which Lieu told Pence: "I will pray for you & hope that your hate of LGBTQ employees and students will one day dissipate."

The Journal suggested that it was hypocritical for Democrats to praise Pence for doing his duty after criticizing him on issues such as gay and transgender rights.