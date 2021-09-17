Column: Milley took the right steps

But here’s the thing: Trump was the same guy before and after the 2020 presidential election and on Jan. 6 that he was when he was elected in 2016. He’s the same guy he was decades before that, too. Love him or hate him, Trump is consistent and has stayed true to form for most of his 75 years. It’s that authenticity that endears him to his supporters.

Did Trump suddenly go into a psychological slide in 2020 that made him more dangerous than before? No. It was obvious to anyone watching closely that he would rather burn down the house after the 2020 presidential election than acknowledge defeat. He warned of electoral fraud before the 2016 election, too, and he continues peddling the same myth today. It’s utterly predictable, because he doesn’t change. People supporting him or advising him who may have thought otherwise were kidding themselves.

The risks that the country, the rule of law and our institutions still confront stems from that reality. The Republican Party continues to embrace and foment Trumpism. Much could still go wrong. And we can’t rely on military leaders going rogue to protect us from rogue presidents.