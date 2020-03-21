Column: Millions of conscious choices

Second, de Tocqueville observed that Americans achieve the common good through voluntary associations. "In every case," he said, "as the head of any new undertaking, where in France you would find the government or in England some territorial magnate, in the United States you are sure to find an association."

But infectious disease advances through association. It is best confronted by withdrawing from your neighbor. By not visiting the sick. By physically avoiding the frightened elderly. In this case, we seek the common good through disassociation, which is hardly the American way.

Even so, the crisis has provoked a broad, voluntary response. In a vacuum of presidential leadership, government agency heads, governors, college presidents, school officials and business leaders have often taken extraordinary initiative. The stigma against complacency has grown steadily stronger. We have seen a nation effectively cancel its social life for the indeterminant future.

I have no idea if these actions came soon enough (though we will know soon enough). But it would be a mistake to underestimate the ability of a free society to take common action. Beneath the ideology of American individualism, there is an implicit theory of the common good — what our ancestors called the "commonweal" or the "general welfare."