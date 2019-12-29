Column: Mind candy for 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My favorite "life hack," though, is listening to audiobooks.

Nothing makes lengthy commutes, cold dog walks, loads of dishes or laundry and just about any other mundane task more enjoyable than a real page-turner read by a skilled audiobook reader.

I've been listening to audiobooks for nearly a decade, and their quality and abundance has improved while their price and ease of use have gotten even more attractive.

Is it really "reading," though?

Who cares?! Great books are masterfully written, thought-provoking and so enriching in countless ways, not the least of which is that they provide pure enjoyment. As long as you're not texting, watching TV or surfing the internet while listening, I say it counts as "real" reading.

I go back to "Moby Dick," "The Sea Wolf," "A Hundred Years of Solitude" and many other classics, but there are innumerable great books that are also excellent ear candy. Here are a few of my favorite fun listens from last year: