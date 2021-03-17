Column: Misinforming the public

Misinformation could ruin America.

It afflicts us almost daily, could threaten our future and we have already seen some of the worst of it, we are told. Progressives say we should more strenuously limit free speech, appoint a national reality czar, establish a truth commission, blacklist the guilty and get Fox News off the air. And look, we just had another misinformation tragedy — what congressional Democrats put in a $1.9 trillion bill without a single GOP vote.

Fox News does not seem responsible, but misinformation was so overwhelming that this single most expensive piece of legislation in U.S. history was inaccurately called a COVID-19 relief bill. Fact check: Just 9% of its funds have anything to do with COVID-19 health measures. Maybe someone told the Democrats that this identification made Republican opponents look uncaring while Democrats profit.

Oh, come off it, you say, but I’ve got an imagined reality czar sitting next to me, and he says that the business about political benefits is realistic but that a huge portion of this thing is a sham. He said the amount of money was a terrific debt threat, especially coming on top of some $4 trillion in past virus bills, but that he wanted to focus first on sending $170 billion to public schools refusing to open for full-time person-to-person teaching.