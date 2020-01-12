Column: Missed opportunities with Iran

It has been frustrating to see, over time, how we have heedlessly and systematically screwed up our relationship with Iran. Of all the countries in the Middle East, this is the one which should have been our natural and strongest ally.
Consider that, among the chopped-up messes Britain and France — with our consent — made of the region after World War I, Iran was closest to being the most coherent. It was the heart of the ancient Persian Empire and its population more cohesive than most. It also has about 9% of the world’s oil reserves and that was its problem.
A British speculator, William D’Arcy discovered oil in Iran in 1908. A London-based company was organized to exploit this resource and in 1914, the British government gained control of it by buying a majority of shares. In 1933, the company agreed to pay Iran a generous four pounds for every ton of crude oil exported. Iran was forbidden to export any oil on its own.
This sweetheart deal became a source of trouble for Iranian leaders. The country’s population was fairly literate and open to western ideas. They agitated for a change and, in 1950, their democratic government voted to nationalize the oil industry.
Britain was hesitant to fight to regain their hold on oil and turned to the United States for help. At that time, the Eisenhower administration was undertaking a series of clandestine moves to counter Soviet interests around the world. Under Allen Dulles’ direction, the Central Intelligence Agency engaged in a series of assassinations and coups in both hemispheres to exert western influence and/or control.
Kermit Roosevelt, a C.I.A agent, was sent to Iran with a suitcase stuffed with money to foment a revolution. He hired gangs to demonstrate against the existing government of Mohammed Mossadeq. With this distraction, and in connivance with Iran’s military, the C.I.A. succeeded in overthrowing Iran’s democracy and installing Mohammed Reza Pahlavi as Shah. This is the original sin for which the Iranians have never forgiven us.
Pahlavi obligingly signed a 50-year agreement dividing oil profits equally between Iran and a multinational consortium of oil companies, but the arrangement wasn’t exactly fair. As the Shah complained to the New York Times, "You buy our crude oil and sell it back to us, refined as petrochemicals, at a hundred times the price you’ve paid to us."
It was this kind of cavalier treatment that led Middle East, oil-drenched nations to form OPEC, in order to ration the flow of oil, driving up prices and creating shortages around the world. Remember the long lines at gas stations in the 1970s?
The situation also triggered the revolution that expelled the shah. There were three main groups staging protests, including Islamic clergy and followers. They brought their exiled leader, Sayyid Ruhollah Khomeini back from France and installed him as the Grand Ayatollah. The Shah fled and some out-of-control students overwhelmed the American Embassy and took its occupants hostage: events some will recall.
The soaring prices and short supplies of gasoline, an aborted attempt to rescue the hostages, and a strategy to hold up their release until the 1980 presidential election was over, led to Jimmy Carter’s defeat and Ronald Reagan’s victory.
The oil was again nationalized, which was a source of grief — and lost profits — to American oil companies. I’m sure that played no part in this country’s encouragement of its then-ally, Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, to attack Iran, causing the senseless death of thousands and leading to an stalemate, despite our supply of arms and aerial surveillance.
Even after all this, there remained a sizable segment of Iranian citizens who wanted to get back to a real democracy. There was a steady ferment of increasing demonstrations which lasted until we — on impulse — assassinated their second most powerful leader, Qassem Soleimani. They are now solidly united against us.
So, the long, slow, careful attempt of the U.S. and its European allies to reverse history and establish a reasonable diplomatic relationship with Iran was disrupted: first, by the cancellation of the "Iran Nuclear Deal" in 2018; second, by the quixotic decision to assassinate Soleimani.
There’s a food for thought in this history. We’ll dish further in my next column.
Don Wooten of Rock Island is a former state senator and veteran broadcaster. Contact him at donwooten4115@gmail.com.