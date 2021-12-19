Column: Missing the words and voices

RURAL AMERICA – As I type this a small herd (six) of deer is walking deliberately across the front yard, maybe 10 feet from my window. Not stopping to graze, the beauties are just moving. I see the same group most days and I’m sure they’re glad to be past the breeding season, no more idiot males sniffing around them.

My friends in the hollow were active last night: weather is changing. A single coyote was yelping, moving along the ground beneath the limestone bluffs and a barred owl was calling out, perhaps warning others about the lone coyote. Hers is a unique sound, a two-measure, eight-count song. Pretty much monotone, but spectacular and unforgettable. Who, who, who, whooooo. Repeat. There is an extreme peace out here that shares borders with violence and death among the critters. I can’t explain it any better than that, but it makes me happy.

It has been an interesting December. This old man now uses a heating pad to help with what has become chronic back pain. And my brilliant and naughty cat Luna has figured it out. She knows that when I get up from my loveseat all she need do is take my place, snuggle her dark fur into the heat, and hope I don’t return.