Column: Moments of joy in song

RURAL AMERICA – The deeply forked tails give them away. Barn swallows. Last week, dozens were lined up on a rural electric co-op line up on the graveled road that runs by my place. They were disrupted briefly as my vehicle passed, raising dust that settled on to the now-overgrown ditches, but they gathered again immediately, like it was an important meeting.

It was clearly a planned gathering, and the swallows were likely making decisions about when to begin the extraordinary long migration to South America. Longer, warmer summers have made those decisions much more difficult for them. This week, they are mostly gone. The lone barn swallow that has been hanging out in my hollow is still here, but autumn is upon us and she’ll soon be gone.

Tonight a storm is rolling over my house but it’s OK, as my house sits quietly below the ridgeline. In all my years here I’ve never taken refuge in the basement, instead stepping outside to take photos. Slightly irresponsible, but it’s my life.

It has been a strange couple of weeks. Lots of memories. Over the Labor Day weekend in 2001, my wife and I were in New York City for her birthday, going to Broadway shows and a New York Philharmonic concert. It was a glorious weekend, one we would likely not forget. We flew home to Iowa in the afternoon of September 10th. The next morning the world changed forever.